$3.51 Billion in Sales Expected for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) to post sales of $3.51 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for W.W. Grainger’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.39 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.60 billion. W.W. Grainger reported sales of $3.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that W.W. Grainger will report full year sales of $14.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.26 billion to $14.43 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $15.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.20 billion to $15.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover W.W. Grainger.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 48.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.66 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on GWW shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $392.00 to $432.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $536.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $497.36.

GWW stock opened at $477.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $493.75 and a 200-day moving average of $464.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. W.W. Grainger has a 12 month low of $375.49 and a 12 month high of $527.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 32.66%.

In related news, VP John L. Howard sold 9,728 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.68, for a total transaction of $4,831,703.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 15,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total value of $7,679,404.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,768,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,481,378,000 after buying an additional 13,018 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,312,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,198,558,000 after purchasing an additional 76,183 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 897,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $464,975,000 after purchasing an additional 39,679 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 859,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $444,380,000 after acquiring an additional 58,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 706,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,612,000 after acquiring an additional 4,811 shares in the last quarter. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

