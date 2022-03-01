310,935 Shares in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) Bought by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 310,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,554,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMC. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in United Microelectronics during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in United Microelectronics during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Microelectronics during the third quarter valued at about $121,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in United Microelectronics during the third quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in United Microelectronics during the third quarter valued at about $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.72% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:UMC opened at $9.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.97. United Microelectronics Co. has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $12.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
United Microelectronics Corp. engages in the semiconductor foundry business. It offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.
