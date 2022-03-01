3,891 Shares in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in argenx by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,779,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of argenx by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 668,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,945,000 after buying an additional 110,349 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of argenx in the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of argenx by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 287,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,688,000 after buying an additional 128,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of argenx by 341.9% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 140,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,374,000 after buying an additional 108,559 shares during the last quarter. 59.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ARGX opened at $287.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.72 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $299.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $304.73. argenx SE has a twelve month low of $248.21 and a twelve month high of $356.78.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ARGX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of argenx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of argenx from $390.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of argenx from $339.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of argenx from €340.00 ($382.02) to €350.00 ($393.26) in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of argenx from $297.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $351.11.

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

