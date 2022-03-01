399,060 Shares in PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC) Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 399,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,821,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.20% of PowerSchool at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in PowerSchool during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in PowerSchool during the third quarter worth about $137,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in PowerSchool during the third quarter worth about $139,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in PowerSchool during the third quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in PowerSchool during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on PWSC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PowerSchool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $33.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.
PowerSchool Company Profile (Get Rating)
PowerSchool Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc is based in FOLSOM, Calif.
