399,060 Shares in PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC) Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 399,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,821,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.20% of PowerSchool at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in PowerSchool during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in PowerSchool during the third quarter worth about $137,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in PowerSchool during the third quarter worth about $139,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in PowerSchool during the third quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in PowerSchool during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Get PowerSchool alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PWSC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PowerSchool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $33.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

PowerSchool stock opened at $15.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.81. PowerSchool Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $12.35 and a 1 year high of $36.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

PowerSchool Company Profile (Get Rating)

PowerSchool Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc is based in FOLSOM, Calif.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PowerSchool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerSchool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.