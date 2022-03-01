3i Group Plc (LON:III) Insider Buys £154.68 in Stock

3i Group Plc (LON:III – Get Rating) insider Julia Wilson acquired 12 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,289 ($17.30) per share, with a total value of £154.68 ($207.54).

Julia Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 31st, Julia Wilson acquired 11 shares of 3i Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,332 ($17.87) per share, with a total value of £146.52 ($196.59).

On Wednesday, January 5th, Julia Wilson acquired 10 shares of 3i Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,470 ($19.72) per share, with a total value of £147 ($197.24).

Shares of LON:III opened at GBX 1,307.50 ($17.54) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,384.13 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,357.36. 3i Group Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,118 ($15.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,507.50 ($20.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market capitalization of £12.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.96.

III has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,840 ($24.69) price target on shares of 3i Group in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

3i Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

