3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by National Pension Service

National Pension Service cut its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 759,791 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,232 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.13% of 3M worth $133,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in 3M during the third quarter worth about $149,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the third quarter worth about $475,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in 3M during the third quarter worth about $2,675,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in 3M by 1.1% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 34,114 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,984,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 254.5% in the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 14,941 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 10,726 shares during the period. 66.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MMM stock opened at $148.65 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $167.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $84.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 52-week low of $139.74 and a 52-week high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 40.84% and a net margin of 16.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 58.89%.

MMM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on 3M from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on 3M from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on 3M from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on 3M in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on 3M from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.57.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

