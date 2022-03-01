$4.86 Billion in Sales Expected for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) to announce sales of $4.86 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Becton, Dickinson and’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.77 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.92 billion. Becton, Dickinson and posted sales of $4.91 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and will report full-year sales of $19.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.39 billion to $19.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $20.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.36 billion to $20.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Becton, Dickinson and.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.79. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

BDX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus increased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $277.14.

Shares of BDX stock opened at $271.28 on Tuesday. Becton, Dickinson and has a 52-week low of $235.13 and a 52-week high of $280.62. The stock has a market cap of $77.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $260.78 and a 200-day moving average of $252.67.

Becton, Dickinson and declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 60.21%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, Director Claire Fraser sold 841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.70, for a total transaction of $228,499.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $58,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,199 shares of company stock worth $6,778,721 in the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter worth $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 101.7% during the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

About Becton, Dickinson and (Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Becton, Dickinson and (BDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.