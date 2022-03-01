$479.96 Million in Sales Expected for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) to report sales of $479.96 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for PTC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $470.60 million to $485.24 million. PTC posted sales of $461.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PTC will report full year sales of $1.92 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.94 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover PTC.

Get PTC alerts:

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.10). PTC had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 17.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of PTC from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of PTC from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PTC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PTC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of PTC from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.11.

PTC stock opened at $111.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.28. PTC has a fifty-two week low of $103.44 and a fifty-two week high of $153.73.

In other PTC news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.16, for a total value of $580,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 3,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.27, for a total transaction of $434,966.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of PTC by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,719,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,056,426,000 after acquiring an additional 238,059 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in PTC by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 216,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,246,000 after purchasing an additional 32,581 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PTC during the fourth quarter valued at $683,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of PTC by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 373,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,881 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

About PTC (Get Rating)

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the Software products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products. The Professional Services segment consists of consulting, implementation and training services.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PTC (PTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.