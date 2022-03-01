$5.15 Billion in Sales Expected for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) to announce $5.15 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Baidu’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.13 billion to $5.18 billion. Baidu reported sales of $4.64 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Baidu will report full-year sales of $19.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.32 billion to $19.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $21.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.99 billion to $21.93 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Baidu.

BIDU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on Baidu from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. TheStreet cut Baidu from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Baidu from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Baidu from $357.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.31.

Shares of Baidu stock opened at $152.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Baidu has a 52 week low of $132.14 and a 52 week high of $311.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $153.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.75.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Monolith Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in Baidu by 112.1% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 227 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Baidu during the third quarter worth $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Baidu by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 234 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

