54,400 Shares in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Bought by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 54,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in AdaptHealth by 142.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in AdaptHealth during the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in AdaptHealth by 101.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,866 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in AdaptHealth during the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in AdaptHealth during the 2nd quarter worth about $247,000. 55.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

AdaptHealth stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.77. 10,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,124,028. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 52 week low of $13.95 and a 52 week high of $38.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.27.

AHCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on AdaptHealth from $44.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on AdaptHealth from $34.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on AdaptHealth from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.71.

In other AdaptHealth news, CFO Jason A. Clemens purchased 1,300 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.77 per share, for a total transaction of $25,701.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Company Profile (Get Rating)

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AHCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.