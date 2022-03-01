$6.12 Million in Sales Expected for Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Rating) to report sales of $6.12 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tango Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.10 million to $6.13 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tango Therapeutics will report full year sales of $37.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $37.45 million to $37.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $24.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tango Therapeutics.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tango Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TNGX. TRV GP IV LLC purchased a new stake in Tango Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $250,376,000. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tango Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $88,850,000. Casdin Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,959,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $38,790,000. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Tango Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $29,093,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TNGX opened at $9.16 on Tuesday. Tango Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $18.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.31.

Tango Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and delivering precision cancer medicines. Tango Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as BCTG Acquisition Corp., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

