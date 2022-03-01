$611.50 Million in Sales Expected for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) will post $611.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $605.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $618.00 million. AvalonBay Communities posted sales of $551.14 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will report full year sales of $2.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.58 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $2.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AvalonBay Communities.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.40. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 43.76% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS.

AVB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $289.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $249.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.06.

Shares of AVB opened at $238.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $33.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.18, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.94. AvalonBay Communities has a 1 year low of $174.85 and a 1 year high of $257.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.46%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,215,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,843,305,000 after buying an additional 898,161 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,364,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,379,927,000 after purchasing an additional 658,377 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,580,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,164,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,565 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,917,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $735,258,000 after purchasing an additional 127,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,916,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $608,573,000 after purchasing an additional 130,716 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

