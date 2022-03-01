$619.85 Million in Sales Expected for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) will announce $619.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for DexCom’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $604.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $629.03 million. DexCom posted sales of $505.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DexCom will report full year sales of $2.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.84 billion to $2.97 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.34 billion to $3.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow DexCom.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical device company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $698.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.66 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS.

DXCM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $452.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DexCom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Guggenheim raised shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $618.00 to $538.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $535.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $565.33.

In other news, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.91, for a total value of $143,477.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $535.97, for a total transaction of $1,607,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,404 shares of company stock worth $16,424,755 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in DexCom by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,349,818 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,925,601,000 after buying an additional 133,197 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in DexCom by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,324,368 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,817,964,000 after buying an additional 287,092 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in DexCom by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,374,545 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,275,020,000 after buying an additional 844,916 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in DexCom by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,868,331 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,000,773,000 after buying an additional 73,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in DexCom by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,401,094 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $752,318,000 after buying an additional 29,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

DXCM stock opened at $413.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 267.04, a P/E/G ratio of 35.67 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $453.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $524.34. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. DexCom has a 52 week low of $318.45 and a 52 week high of $659.45.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

