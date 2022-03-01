$65.44 Million in Sales Expected for TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC – Get Rating) to report sales of $65.44 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for TriState Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $65.48 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $65.40 million. TriState Capital reported sales of $52.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that TriState Capital will report full-year sales of $281.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $278.00 million to $285.59 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $314.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow TriState Capital.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.14. TriState Capital had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 26.92%.

TSC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriState Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded TriState Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TriState Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.67.

Shares of NASDAQ TSC opened at $33.20 on Tuesday. TriState Capital has a 12-month low of $18.35 and a 12-month high of $34.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSC. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 3,621.9% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 59,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 57,950 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 10.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 78,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 7,491 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriState Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $356,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 6.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in TriState Capital by 6.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 3,611 shares during the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses on commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

