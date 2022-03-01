$7.99 Million in Sales Expected for SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ – Get Rating) to post $7.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for SQZ Biotechnologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.50 million. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that SQZ Biotechnologies will report full-year sales of $22.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.25 million to $24.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $36.52 million, with estimates ranging from $18.00 million to $59.66 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow SQZ Biotechnologies.

Separately, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in a research report on Sunday, December 12th.

In other news, Director Amy W. Schulman acquired 3,700 shares of SQZ Biotechnologies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.91 per share, with a total value of $40,367.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SQZ. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its position in SQZ Biotechnologies by 8.8% in the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 2,758,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,773,000 after buying an additional 223,993 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its position in SQZ Biotechnologies by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,852,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,540,000 after buying an additional 159,748 shares in the last quarter. NanoDimension Inc. bought a new stake in SQZ Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth about $12,906,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SQZ Biotechnologies by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,413,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,625,000 after purchasing an additional 163,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,056,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,239,000 after acquiring an additional 73,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.07% of the company’s stock.

SQZ stock opened at $5.27 on Tuesday. SQZ Biotechnologies has a 1-year low of $4.64 and a 1-year high of $16.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.79.

About SQZ Biotechnologies

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative cell therapies for patients with cancer, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.

