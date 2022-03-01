7 Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SVNAU) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

7 Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SVNAU – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 88.9% from the January 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ:SVNAU opened at $10.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.07. 7 Acquisition has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $10.15.

Get 7 Acquisition alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of 7 Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of 7 Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,521,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 7 Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,042,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 7 Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Finally, Difesa Capital Management LP purchased a new position in 7 Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $507,000.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 7 Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 7 Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.