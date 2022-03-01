$726.07 Million in Sales Expected for Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) will post sales of $726.07 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Formula One Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $689.91 million and the highest estimate coming in at $762.23 million. Formula One Group posted sales of $485.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Formula One Group will report full-year sales of $2.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.37 billion to $2.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Formula One Group.

Get Formula One Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FWONK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Formula One Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.83.

Formula One Group stock opened at $60.73 on Tuesday. Formula One Group has a 1-year low of $42.17 and a 1-year high of $65.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Formula One Group by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Formula One Group by 222.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Formula One Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Formula One Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Formula One Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $198,000. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Formula One Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Formula One Group (FWONK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Formula One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.