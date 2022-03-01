$74.27 Million in Sales Expected for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) to announce sales of $74.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $73.26 million and the highest estimate coming in at $75.27 million. Retail Opportunity Investments reported sales of $69.19 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments will report full-year sales of $297.14 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $288.94 million to $307.95 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $311.89 million, with estimates ranging from $300.02 million to $329.11 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Retail Opportunity Investments.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.53 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 4.01%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

ROIC stock opened at $18.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 41.27, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.46. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 1-year low of $15.47 and a 1-year high of $20.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from Retail Opportunity Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.6% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 352,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,135,000 after acquiring an additional 12,205 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 14.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 149,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 18,904 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,182,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,861,000 after purchasing an additional 107,959 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 64.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 7,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.6% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 41,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the period. 97.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

