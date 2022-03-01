$8.24 EPS Expected for Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) will post $8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Virtus Investment Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $7.97 and the highest estimate coming in at $8.50. Virtus Investment Partners posted earnings per share of $6.78 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Virtus Investment Partners will report full-year earnings of $38.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $36.68 to $40.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $42.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $39.90 to $45.64. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Virtus Investment Partners.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $10.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.93 by $0.43. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 32.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.15 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VRTS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

Virtus Investment Partners stock traded down $9.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $231.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,751. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.53. Virtus Investment Partners has a 12 month low of $226.38 and a 12 month high of $338.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $271.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 15.51 and a quick ratio of 15.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.85%.

In other news, EVP Barry M. Mandinach sold 5,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.25, for a total value of $1,491,362.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 145.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 453.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is an asset management company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. It offers financial solutions and products such as mutual funds, managed accounts, institutional, closed-end funds, Virtus variable insurance trust funds, and other portfolio.

