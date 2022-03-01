$862.64 Million in Sales Expected for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) will report $862.64 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $877.35 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $852.75 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $665.52 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $3.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.53 billion to $3.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Jazz Pharmaceuticals.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 7th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.86.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,748 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.66, for a total value of $827,709.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 417 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.30, for a total transaction of $50,582.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 13,537 shares of company stock worth $1,765,465 over the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,746 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,106 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,523 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $137.42 on Tuesday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $117.64 and a 12 month high of $189.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.26. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.89, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.86.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.