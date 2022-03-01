88 Energy (LON:88E) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.94

Shares of 88 Energy Limited (LON:88E – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.94 ($0.03) and traded as high as GBX 2.30 ($0.03). 88 Energy shares last traded at GBX 2.24 ($0.03), with a volume of 55,177,247 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.28, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of £331.77 million and a P/E ratio of -22.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1.94.

About 88 Energy (LON:88E)

88 Energy Limited engages in the exploration of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds a 59% working interest in the Icewine project, which covers an area of approximately 231,000 acres located in North Slope of Alaska, the United States. It also holds a 100% working interest in the Yukon Gold leases covering an area of approximately 15,235 acres located on the eastern border of the Central North Slope of Alaska.

