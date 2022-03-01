$886.00 Million in Sales Expected for Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) will report sales of $886.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Acuity Brands’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $870.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $902.00 million. Acuity Brands reported sales of $776.60 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Acuity Brands will report full-year sales of $3.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.81 billion to $3.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.02 billion to $4.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Acuity Brands.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 7th. The electronics maker reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $926.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.24 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 9.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AYI shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Acuity Brands from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Acuity Brands from $237.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on Acuity Brands from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Acuity Brands from $223.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Acuity Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,956,798 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $626,012,000 after buying an additional 19,457 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,289 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 201,898 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,745,000 after purchasing an additional 10,020 shares during the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acuity Brands stock opened at $182.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.30. Acuity Brands has a 52 week low of $119.67 and a 52 week high of $224.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $197.36 and a 200-day moving average of $196.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 19th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.60%.

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

