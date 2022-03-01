94,200 Shares in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 94,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.07% of Constellium as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTM. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellium by 24.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,166,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,251,000 after buying an additional 829,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Constellium by 710.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 507,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,624,000 after buying an additional 445,140 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellium during the second quarter worth approximately $18,286,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Constellium by 1.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellium during the second quarter worth approximately $344,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

CSTM stock opened at $19.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 2.20. Constellium SE has a twelve month low of $13.34 and a twelve month high of $21.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Constellium had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 115.38%. Constellium’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Constellium SE will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSTM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Constellium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Constellium in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Constellium from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Constellium from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.71.

Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

