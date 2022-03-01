$98.36 Million in Sales Expected for Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) will post $98.36 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Fastly’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $98.00 million and the highest is $98.70 million. Fastly reported sales of $84.85 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Fastly will report full year sales of $408.39 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $406.60 million to $412.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $480.19 million, with estimates ranging from $467.50 million to $500.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Fastly.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $97.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.48 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 62.85% and a negative return on equity of 19.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FSLY. Raymond James raised shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Fastly from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Fastly from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Fastly from $43.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

NYSE:FSLY opened at $18.60 on Tuesday. Fastly has a 1 year low of $16.41 and a 1 year high of $78.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.28 and a 200-day moving average of $38.67. The company has a current ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 1.37.

In related news, EVP Brett Shirk sold 3,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $150,859.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 9,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total transaction of $275,803.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,565 shares of company stock valued at $1,170,628 in the last three months. 10.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Fastly by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,995,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,979,000 after buying an additional 528,067 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Fastly by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,117,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,425,000 after buying an additional 595,811 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in Fastly during the 4th quarter worth about $93,363,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Fastly by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,084,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,906,000 after buying an additional 630,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Fastly by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,581,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,049,000 after buying an additional 80,995 shares in the last quarter. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

