A & J Mucklow Group P L C (LON:37HR) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $103.50

A & J Mucklow Group P L C (LON:37HR – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 103.50 ($1.39) and traded as high as GBX 103.50 ($1.39). A & J Mucklow Group P L C shares last traded at GBX 103.50 ($1.39), with a volume of 93,500 shares trading hands.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 103.50 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 103.50.
About A & J Mucklow Group P L C (LON:37HR)
Further Reading
- Russian Sanctions Roil Markets, Gold Rises
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Cybersecurity Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- 3 S&P Outperformers…That Aren’t Oil Companies
- Wolverine Worldwide A Comfortable Fit For The Institutions
Receive News & Ratings for A & J Mucklow Group P L C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A & J Mucklow Group P L C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.