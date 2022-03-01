AB Dynamics (LON:ABDP) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1,587.31

AB Dynamics plc (LON:ABDP – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,587.31 ($21.30) and traded as low as GBX 1,045.10 ($14.02). AB Dynamics shares last traded at GBX 1,085 ($14.56), with a volume of 29,561 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ABDP shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AB Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($36.23) price target on shares of AB Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered AB Dynamics to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 2,280 ($30.59) to GBX 1,850 ($24.82) in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Get AB Dynamics alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,587.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,732.81. The stock has a market capitalization of £245.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.67.

AB Dynamics plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies testing and verification products and services for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), autonomous vehicle technology, and vehicle dynamics in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AB Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.