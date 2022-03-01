AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $33.52

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $33.52 and last traded at $33.65, with a volume of 106044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.52.
ELUXY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AB Electrolux (publ) from SEK 214 to SEK 220 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.50.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.22.
Electrolux AB engages in the manufacturing of home and professional appliances. It operates through the following business segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The company was founded by Axel Wenner-Gren on August 1, 1919 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.
