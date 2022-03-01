AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $17.89

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.89 and last traded at $18.07, with a volume of 449584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.09.

VLVLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AB Volvo (publ) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Get AB Volvo (publ) alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $36.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter. AB Volvo (publ) had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 23.16%. Analysts predict that AB Volvo will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

AB Volvo (publ) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VLVLY)

Volvo AB engages in the design, manufacture, and market of commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group Functions and Other, Industrial Operations, and Financial Services. The Trucks segment includes the production, development, and logistics for powertrain and parts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AB Volvo (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Volvo (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.