AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $17.89

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.89 and last traded at $18.07, with a volume of 449584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.09.
VLVLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AB Volvo (publ) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.
The stock has a market capitalization of $36.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.
AB Volvo (publ) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VLVLY)
Volvo AB engages in the design, manufacture, and market of commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group Functions and Other, Industrial Operations, and Financial Services. The Trucks segment includes the production, development, and logistics for powertrain and parts.
