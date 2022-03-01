ABB (NYSE:ABB) Downgraded by HSBC

ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of ABB in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of ABB from CHF 31 to CHF 32 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ABB from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ABB from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.12.

Get ABB alerts:

ABB stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.91. The company had a trading volume of 3,057,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,269,251. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $67.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.00 and a 200 day moving average of $35.59. ABB has a 12 month low of $28.66 and a 12 month high of $39.11.

ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. ABB had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ABB will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in ABB by 32.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 11,449 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ABB by 4.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in ABB in the second quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in ABB by 1.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,269,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,155,000 after acquiring an additional 16,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ABB by 5.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,872,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,649,000 after buying an additional 102,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.97% of the company’s stock.

ABB Company Profile (Get Rating)

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.