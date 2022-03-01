ABB (NYSE:ABB) Downgraded to Hold at HSBC

ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ABB has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised ABB from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised ABB from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on ABB from CHF 31 to CHF 32 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on ABB in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.12.

Shares of NYSE:ABB traded down $0.77 on Tuesday, reaching $32.91. 3,057,636 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,269,251. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.59. ABB has a 52 week low of $28.66 and a 52 week high of $39.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.44 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 15.74%. ABB’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ABB will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABB. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ABB by 141.6% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ABB by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ABB during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ABB during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ABB during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.97% of the company’s stock.

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

