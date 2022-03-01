Abbey (LON:ABBY) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,600.00

Shares of Abbey plc (LON:ABBY – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,600 ($21.47) and traded as high as GBX 1,600 ($21.47). Abbey shares last traded at GBX 1,600 ($21.47), with a volume of 83,347 shares.
The stock has a market capitalization of £334.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,600 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 774.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Abbey Company Profile (LON:ABBY)
