Abbey (LON:ABBY) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,600.00

Shares of Abbey plc (LON:ABBY – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,600 ($21.47) and traded as high as GBX 1,600 ($21.47). Abbey shares last traded at GBX 1,600 ($21.47), with a volume of 83,347 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of £334.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,600 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 774.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Abbey Company Profile

Abbey plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the building and property development, plant hire, and property rental activities in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Czech Republic. The company is involved in the residential housing and land development activities. It also engages in the hire, rental, sale, and maintenance of construction plant, vehicles, tools, and portable buildings.

