Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Stock analysts at Bank of America started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the healthcare product maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.49.

Shares of ABT traded down $2.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.17. 6,697,687 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,837,318. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $105.36 and a 1-year high of $142.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $128.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.02.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.11. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The business had revenue of $11.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the healthcare product maker to buy up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Louis H. Morrone sold 9,989 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total transaction of $1,308,658.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Louis H. Morrone sold 9,988 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total value of $1,373,749.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,653 shares of company stock worth $9,463,946 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,368 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

