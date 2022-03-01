AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) EVP Henry O. Gosebruch Sells 15,000 Shares

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.26, for a total value of $2,223,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $147.69. The company had a trading volume of 7,487,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,546,874. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.05 and a 1-year high of $150.36. The firm has a market cap of $261.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $138.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 164.05% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 87.44%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $373,000. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $394,000. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $537,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $552,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 65.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on AbbVie from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Societe Generale raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.31.

AbbVie Company Profile (Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

