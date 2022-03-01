ABM Industries (ABM) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 8th. Analysts expect ABM Industries to post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 15.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts expect ABM Industries to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ABM Industries stock opened at $44.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 1.26. ABM Industries has a 1-year low of $38.44 and a 1-year high of $55.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. This is a positive change from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 41.94%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,841,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $442,858,000 after purchasing an additional 369,857 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 380,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,863,000 after purchasing an additional 164,051 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 114,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,698,000 after purchasing an additional 34,596 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 27,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 85,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 22,328 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of ABM Industries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a report on Friday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ABM Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

ABM Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

