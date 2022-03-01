Abrdn PLC (LON:ABDN) Announces GBX 7.30 Dividend

Abrdn PLC (LON:ABDN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.30 ($0.10) per share on Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON ABDN opened at GBX 196.40 ($2.64) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.28 billion and a PE ratio of 3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.00, a current ratio of 20.73 and a quick ratio of 13.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 238.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 251.35. Abrdn has a fifty-two week low of GBX 194.30 ($2.61) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 300.40 ($4.03).

Several brokerages have weighed in on ABDN. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Abrdn in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 245 ($3.29) price objective on shares of Abrdn in a report on Monday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank cut Abrdn to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 285 ($3.82) to GBX 260 ($3.49) in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Abrdn in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 281.75 ($3.78).

In other news, insider Hannah Grove acquired 33,000 shares of Abrdn stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 230 ($3.09) per share, for a total transaction of £75,900 ($101,838.19). Also, insider Douglas J. Flint acquired 70,000 shares of Abrdn stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 233 ($3.13) per share, for a total transaction of £163,100 ($218,838.05).

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

