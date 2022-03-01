Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) by 41.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,100 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.10% of Academy Sports and Outdoors worth $3,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,428,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,021 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,379,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337,180 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,803,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,886 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,636,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,531,000 after acquiring an additional 961,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 533.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,250,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,480 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ASO. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASO opened at $32.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.79 and a 52-week high of $51.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.43.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 10th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.66. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 51.38%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Brian T. Marley purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.46 per share, with a total value of $394,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ken C. Hicks acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.91 per share, with a total value of $778,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

