ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) CFO Sells $570,291.80 in Stock

ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) CFO Neal V. Fenwick sold 66,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total transaction of $570,291.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of ACCO Brands stock traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $8.26. 1,350,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,329. The firm has a market cap of $791.73 million, a PE ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.28 and its 200-day moving average is $8.64. ACCO Brands Co. has a one year low of $7.58 and a one year high of $9.77.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $570.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.93 million. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACCO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in ACCO Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,397,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in ACCO Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,215,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in ACCO Brands by 212.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 952,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,867,000 after purchasing an additional 647,705 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in ACCO Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,833,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in ACCO Brands by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,168,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,713,000 after acquiring an additional 507,391 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ACCO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

