Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Price Target Raised to €20.25

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €20.00 ($22.47) to €20.25 ($22.75) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ANIOY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Acerinox from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Acerinox from €16.30 ($18.31) to €16.50 ($18.54) in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Acerinox in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Acerinox in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.67.

Shares of ANIOY stock traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $6.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,347. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Acerinox has a twelve month low of $5.53 and a twelve month high of $7.35.

Acerinox SA is a holding company. It is engaged through its subsidiaries in manufacturing, transformation and marketing of stainless steel products. It operates through the following segments: Flat Stainless Steel Products, Long Stainless Steel Products, and Other. The Flat Stainless Steel Products segment includes slabs, coils, plates, flats, circles, and sheet bars.

