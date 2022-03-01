Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) PT Lowered to $20.00

Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Achilles Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.04.

NASDAQ:ACHL traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.25. 201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,431. The company has a quick ratio of 19.41, a current ratio of 19.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Achilles Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.06 and a one year high of $18.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.10.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Achilles Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Achilles Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Achilles Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Achilles Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Sender Co & Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Achilles Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. 43.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various types of solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.

