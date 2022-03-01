Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ACRO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ACRO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, an increase of 568.4% from the January 31st total of 1,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 37,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.68 during midday trading on Tuesday. 337 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,050. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.70. Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $9.82.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACRO. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition in the third quarter worth $5,847,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition in the third quarter worth $6,268,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition in the third quarter worth $1,941,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition in the third quarter worth $437,000. 45.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

