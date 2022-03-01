Actual Experience plc (LON:ACT) Insider Steve Bennetts Acquires 6,270 Shares

Actual Experience plc (LON:ACT – Get Rating) insider Steve Bennetts bought 6,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 14 ($0.19) per share, for a total transaction of £877.80 ($1,177.78).

Steve Bennetts also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Actual Experience alerts:

On Monday, February 7th, Steve Bennetts bought 63,411 shares of Actual Experience stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 16 ($0.21) per share, for a total transaction of £10,145.76 ($13,612.99).

Shares of LON ACT traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 13 ($0.17). The company had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,504. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15, a current ratio of 8.74 and a quick ratio of 8.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 18.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 57.59. Actual Experience plc has a 12 month low of GBX 12 ($0.16) and a 12 month high of GBX 133.05 ($1.79). The firm has a market cap of £7.45 million and a P/E ratio of -1.25.

Actual Experience plc, an analytics-as-a-service company, provides human experience management and associated consultancy services in the United Kingdom and the United States. It offers Analytics Cloud that receives data from digital users, applies algorithms to the data, and produces an objective score of digital experience quality and supply chain diagnostics; business impact assessment that helps corporates to understand the impact on top-level business metrics; continuous improvement service to optimize the digital business over time; and managed services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Actual Experience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Actual Experience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.