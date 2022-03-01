Acumen Capital Increases Vertex Resource Group (CVE:VTX) Price Target to C$0.75

Vertex Resource Group (CVE:VTX – Get Rating) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Acumen Capital from C$0.65 to C$0.75 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Acumen Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 50.00% from the stock’s current price.
VTX stock traded down C$0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.50. 15,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,909. The firm has a market capitalization of C$45.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.79, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.54. Vertex Resource Group has a 1-year low of C$0.28 and a 1-year high of C$0.62.
