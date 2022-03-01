Acumen Capital Increases Vertex Resource Group (CVE:VTX) Price Target to C$0.75

Vertex Resource Group (CVE:VTX – Get Rating) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Acumen Capital from C$0.65 to C$0.75 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Acumen Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 50.00% from the stock’s current price.

VTX stock traded down C$0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.50. 15,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,909. The firm has a market capitalization of C$45.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.79, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.54. Vertex Resource Group has a 1-year low of C$0.28 and a 1-year high of C$0.62.

About Vertex Resource Group (Get Rating)

The Environmental Consulting segment offers planning and regulatory approvals, site assessments and monitoring, geotechnical and civil engineering, wildlife management, reclamation, remediation, groundwater monitoring, drilling waste, gas migration, emissions testing and reporting, and well abandonment services; land and regulatory services; emergency spill response services; abandonment, completion, and drilling engineering; and geographical information services, and mapping and drone services to various industries, including energy, telecommunications, public sector, utilities, mining, and agriculture.

