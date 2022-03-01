Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Issues Earnings Results

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Acushnet had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The business had revenue of $420.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Acushnet updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NYSE:GOLF traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.60. 3,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,698. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.80. Acushnet has a 52 week low of $38.57 and a 52 week high of $57.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

In related news, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 699,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total transaction of $37,503,300.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Acushnet by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,454,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,299,000 after acquiring an additional 36,778 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Acushnet by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 670,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,583,000 after acquiring an additional 7,052 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Acushnet by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 580,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,828,000 after acquiring an additional 11,198 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Acushnet by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,357,000 after acquiring an additional 20,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Acushnet by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 323,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,168,000 after acquiring an additional 131,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GOLF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Acushnet from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Acushnet from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Acushnet in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Acushnet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.14.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of performance-driven golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment is involved in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

