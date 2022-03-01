Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) CEO Sells $134,859.27 in Stock

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) CEO R Dirk Allison sold 1,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $134,859.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Addus HomeCare stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,205. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Addus HomeCare Co. has a one year low of $68.57 and a one year high of $112.39.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $224.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADUS. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet raised Addus HomeCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.33.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADUS. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after buying an additional 3,517 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 248,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,716,000 after purchasing an additional 18,753 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,579,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Addus HomeCare by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 360,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,776,000 after acquiring an additional 9,164 shares during the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Addus HomeCare (Get Rating)

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.