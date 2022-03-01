Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) EVP David W. Tucker Sells 289 Shares

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) EVP David W. Tucker sold 289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $20,386.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ ADUS traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $84.83. 92,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,205. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.01. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 1-year low of $68.57 and a 1-year high of $112.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $224.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADUS. StockNews.com upgraded Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet raised Addus HomeCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Addus HomeCare from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Addus HomeCare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADUS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Addus HomeCare by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Addus HomeCare by 28.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Addus HomeCare by 210.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

