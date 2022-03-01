Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $22.09

Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.09 and last traded at $22.27, with a volume of 107395 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.51.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group raised Adecco Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Adecco Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Adecco Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Adecco Group from CHF 55 to CHF 50 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.71.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of -235.10 and a beta of 1.36.

Adecco Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of human resources services. The company offers temporary staffing, permanent placement, outsourcing, career transition, and outsourcing services. Its brands include Adecco and Adia. The company was founded by Henri Lavanchy in 1957 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

