adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $112.02

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $112.02 and last traded at $113.49, with a volume of 577974 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $117.84.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. HSBC lowered shares of adidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of adidas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of adidas from €345.00 ($387.64) to €340.00 ($382.02) in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $299.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.66. The stock has a market cap of $44.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.88.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADDYY. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of adidas in the third quarter worth about $366,000. Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its holdings in shares of adidas by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of adidas by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of adidas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of adidas by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 475,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,868,000 after acquiring an additional 54,423 shares during the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.

