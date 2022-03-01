Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ADEX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ADEX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a drop of 84.8% from the January 31st total of 55,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 181,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in Adit EdTech Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $335,000. Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Adit EdTech Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,196,000. Diameter Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Adit EdTech Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,960,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Adit EdTech Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Adit EdTech Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $743,000. 57.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Adit EdTech Acquisition alerts:

Shares of ADEX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,784. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.88. Adit EdTech Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.44 and a 52-week high of $10.24.

Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adit EdTech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adit EdTech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.