Adshares (ADS) Price Hits $2.81 on Major Exchanges

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 1st. Over the last week, Adshares has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Adshares has a market cap of $67.50 million and approximately $2.04 million worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Adshares coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.81 or 0.00006357 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $92.61 or 0.00209529 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00007862 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004239 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Adshares Profile

ADS uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 24,022,174 coins. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Adshares’ official website is adshares.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Adshares Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adshares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

