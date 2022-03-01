ADT (NYSE:ADT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The security and automation business reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ADT had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. ADT updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of ADT stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.40. 145,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,190,689. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. ADT has a 1 year low of $6.68 and a 1 year high of $11.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.22. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 2.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ADT by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,112,468 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $59,816,000 after purchasing an additional 224,351 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of ADT in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of ADT by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 336,376 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 31,799 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ADT in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of ADT in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. 90.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of ADT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of ADT in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.25 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.05.

ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.

